'Give me all the money or I'll blow your brains out': Suspect robs Walgreens in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man walked into a Walgreens store in Northeast Philadelphia and told an employee to "give me all the money or I'll blow your brains out," according to police.The robbery occurred around 9:50 p.m. back on Saturday, April 16, at the Walgreens on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue.In surveillance video released Wednesday, the suspect is seen wearing a Flyers hoodie, sunglasses, blue gloves and a blue face mask.The video shows the employee complying with the suspect's demands and handing over the cash from the register.After taking the money, the suspect flees the store.Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect should call Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.