Jessica Boyington visits bridal shop to see latest wedding dress trends

Jessica paid a visit to Mari Mi Bridal, an Old City bridal shop that opened in 2018, for this week's Top 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After getting engaged, there is no doubt that you will have a million tasks to complete before your wedding date.

At the very top of that list for every bride is finding a wedding dress...and looking for one can easily be an overwhelming experience.

That's why I paid a visit to Mari Mi Bridal, an Old City bridal shop that opened in 2018.

With over 250 gowns to choose from, this shop has something for everyone, and all the accessories to go with it!

Owner Monet Malatino gave me a tour of her new location and guided me through how easy shopping for the most important dress of your life should be.

