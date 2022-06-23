3 critically injured after shootout in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in West Philadelphia left three people in critical condition.
It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue near Aspen Street.
Police say a woman and two men were shot in the leg.
They are expected to survive.
Police are not sure what led up to the shootout, but believe one of the victims was also a shooter.
No arrests have been made.
