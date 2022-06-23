shootout

3 critically injured after shootout in West Philadelphia

Police are not sure what led up to the shootout, but believe one of the victims was also a shooter.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in West Philadelphia left three people in critical condition.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue near Aspen Street.

Police say a woman and two men were shot in the leg.

They are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

