Fire deemed suspicious in West Philadelphia neighborhood; one of several in recent days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspicious fire is under investigation in West Philadelphia.

The flames started just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in a garage and then spread to a home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street.

Arriving fire crews found the garage with a vehicle inside engulfed in flames.

Firefighters got the upper hand as flames started to spread to a nearby home. They brought the fire under control around 2:45 a.m.

The fire has been deemed suspicious by authorities.

Police tell Action News that another home on the block suffered extensive damage from another suspicious fire six days ago.

These are two of several fires in that same area in recent days.

It's unclear at this time if any of them are connected.

