DA: Student brought apparent gun to Academy Park High School; no injuries

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A student at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania was taken into custody after an incident this morning.Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said a photo was posted to social media showing the student holding what appeared to be a gun.However, Stollsteimer said it needs to be checked out to make sure it is an actual working firearm.The D.A. said the incident ended peacefully and the student was taken into custody.No one was injured.Officials say the situation is under control, though the school remained on lockdown as police continue to investigate.Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police vehicles on the scene.