Memorial for slain teen vandalized in Bensalem; suspect wanted

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem Township are investigating after a memorial for a slain teenager was destroyed on New Year's Day.

A family friend of 14-year-old Peter Romano happened to drive by around 3 a.m. and recorded the damage she found on Snapchat

Surveillance video captured the vandal in the act wielding a baseball bat.

"We all just came here together as a family to fix it. I mean just to make it close to what it used to be. We did our best because the person who ruined it did quite a lot of damage," said Lorena Brandt, who is Peter's cousin.

"Who could do that to someone's memorial to a kid that was killed," added the victim's sister, Maria Romano.

Police are investigating and say they don't think the person has anything to do with Peter's murder. When caught, the person will face a criminal mischief charge.

"I would like this individual to come forward. He's shown he's a coward. His hood is up hiding his identity," said Bensalem Police Superintendent William McVey.

It was Halloween night when Peter was shot and killed as he stood with a group of friends at this shopping center parking lot at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

On November 2, police dash cam video shows Ohio police closing in on the person of interest. Police say they are in the final stages of the investigation.

"We believe the subject who killed Peter is now deceased, Sean Hughes from Morrisville. He took his life after a pursuit with police in Marysville, Ohio when they were pursuing him after the murder," said McVey.

The memorial was meant for the family to have a place to feel close to the teen, including on holidays like New Year's Eve.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Bensalem.

