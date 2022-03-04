election

Special election in Del. to fill vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your assigned polling place.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A special election for the 4th representative district in Delaware will be held Saturday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your assigned polling place.

The candidates are Democrat Charles "Bud" Freel and Republican Theodore "Ted" Kittila.

The special election is to fill the vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady.

RELATED: Delaware lawmaker criticized for slurs arrested on shoplifting counts
Brady, 65, resigned in January after he came under fire for using racist and sexist slurs against Asian women.

He was then arrested by Newark police on shoplifting charges.

Find your polling place here.

