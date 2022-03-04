Special election in Del. to fill vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your assigned polling place.
The candidates are Democrat Charles "Bud" Freel and Republican Theodore "Ted" Kittila.
The special election is to fill the vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady.
RELATED: Delaware lawmaker criticized for slurs arrested on shoplifting counts
Brady, 65, resigned in January after he came under fire for using racist and sexist slurs against Asian women.
He was then arrested by Newark police on shoplifting charges.
Find your polling place here.
MORE TOP STORIES: