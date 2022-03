Special election in Del. to fill vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady

EMBED >More News Videos In both cases, Rep. Brady is accused of stealing less than $200.00 worth of merchandise, including several bundles of firewood.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A special election for the 4th representative district in Delaware will be held Saturday.Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your assigned polling place.The candidates are Democrat Charles "Bud" Freel and Republican Theodore "Ted" Kittila.The special election is to fill the vacancy left by embattled former Representative Gerald Brady.Brady, 65, resigned in January after he came under fire for using racist and sexist slurs against Asian women.He was then arrested by Newark police on shoplifting charges.