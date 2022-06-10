2 men injured in drive-by double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers were searching for a motive Friday in an early-morning double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The two victims, a 27-year-old man and a man in his 30s, were shot outside of a convenience store along the 1800 block of East Somerset Street, police said.Officers arrived at the scene at about 3 a.m.Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-byBoth victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, police said.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.