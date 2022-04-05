fatal crash

Preliminary hearing scheduled for suspect in crash that killed 2 state troopers, pedestrian

The crash killed Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, as well as Reyes Rivera Oliveras.
By
Preliminary hearing scheduled in crash that killed 2 state troopers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for the woman accused of hitting and killing two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in South Philadelphia two weeks ago.

Police say 21-year-old Jayana Webb's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at the time of the fatal crash.

She is currently being held without bail, facing several charges including murder.

The crash killed Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, as well as Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

The Trappe Fire Company, where Trooper Sisca served as fire chief, officially returned to service on Monday.

Members of Station 77 in Montgomery County removed the flag that had been flying at half-staff in Sisca's honor.

It will be presented to the late trooper's family.

