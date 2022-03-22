Police search for 'glittery boots' suspect in Old City home invasion robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robber broke into a home in Philadelphia's Old City section.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the unit block of South 3rd Street between Market and Chestnut. The location is right next to National Mechanics, a popular nightlife spot.Investigators say only a cellphone was taken from the property.The male suspect is described as 6'2 tall and dressed in all black with black "glittery" boots.Police say he drove off in a black Dodge Caravan with a covered license plate.No injuries were reported.