Police search for 'glittery boots' suspect in Old City home invasion robbery

Investigators say only a cellphone was taken from the property.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robber broke into a home in Philadelphia's Old City section.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the unit block of South 3rd Street between Market and Chestnut. The location is right next to National Mechanics, a popular nightlife spot.

The male suspect is described as 6'2 tall and dressed in all black with black "glittery" boots.

Police say he drove off in a black Dodge Caravan with a covered license plate.

No injuries were reported.

