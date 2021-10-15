peeping tom

Police search for man accused of filming woman inside Willow Grove Park Mall dressing room

She reported it to employees, but the suspect had already fled.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of filming woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County are searching for a man accused of filming a woman inside a mall dressing room.

According to authorities, the young female victim was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera.

She reported it to store employees, but the suspect had already fled.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall.

The suspect was described to be a white or Hispanic male in his 30s. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Police say he left in a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Shawn Nisbet with the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1111.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshipsafetymallpeeping tom
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEEPING TOM
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
More videos found in NJ school bathroom spying case
Man wanted for taking photo of woman in dressing room
TOP STORIES
Police investigating sex assault on SEPTA train; suspect in custody
'Philadelphia is home:' Eagles trade Ertz to Cardinals
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
'The Rock' surprises his fmr. Lehigh Valley high school football team
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
Philly vaccine mandate begins today with first shot requirement
Show More
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
Eagles' ground game obsolete in 28-22 loss to Bucs
Katherine Scott faces off with Gritty as Flyers prep for season opener
Upper Darby fourth graders suspended for pellet gun incident
More TOP STORIES News