Police search for man accused of filming woman inside Willow Grove Park Mall dressing room

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County are searching for a man accused of filming a woman inside a mall dressing room.According to authorities, the young female victim was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday, August 29, when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera.She reported it to store employees, but the suspect had already fled.Investigators say surveillance video shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall.The suspect was described to be a white or Hispanic male in his 30s. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.Police say he left in a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Shawn Nisbet with the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1111.