Portrait honors beloved Philadelphia police officer who died from COVID-19

A portrait of Officer Tab Ali was unveiled in front of the post office along Main Street in Manayunk.
Officer Ali served the 5th District and was a fixture on his bike, patrolling the neighborhood.
He lost his battle with coronavirus late last year.
"I don't recall Tab ever taking a day off sick from work. Tab's ever visible presence on the Main Street corridor provided a calming effect for business owners, patrons and residents alike," said 5th District Captain Malachi Jones during an interview in February.
Officer Ali was a 25-year-veteran of the force. He also served as a Marine.
