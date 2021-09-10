Portrait honors beloved Philadelphia police officer who died from COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10322425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Police Department honored Officer Tab Ali, a beloved public servant in the Manayunk neighborhood who lost his battle with COVID-19 last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved Philadelphia police officer whose life was cut short by COVID-19 is being remembered on Thursday night.A portrait of Officer Tab Ali was unveiled in front of the post office along Main Street in Manayunk.Officer Ali served the 5th District and was a fixture on his bike, patrolling the neighborhood.He lost his battle with coronavirus late last year."I don't recall Tab ever taking a day off sick from work. Tab's ever visible presence on the Main Street corridor provided a calming effect for business owners, patrons and residents alike," said 5th District Captain Malachi Jones during an interview in February.Officer Ali was a 25-year-veteran of the force. He also served as a Marine.