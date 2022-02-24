1 injured in house fire in Westampton, NJ

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has been injured after a fire broke out inside a home in South Jersey.The first started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of E Pennington Drive in Westampton, Burlington County.Heavy fire was showing upon firefighters' arrival. They quickly struck a second alarm.Officials confirm one person inside the home suffered injuries. The extent of the person's injuries is not known at this time.Firefighters tell Action News there was a hoarding situation in the home.