2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County, New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill, has been charged with 1st degree aggravated manslaughter, 2nd degree aggravated assault and 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue around 7:46 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 for a report a 2-year-old who was not breathing.

Once inside, they found the unconscious child. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

In addition, authorities say drug paraphernalia was found in the home near where the girl was located.

Clark is in custody at the Camden County Jail.

