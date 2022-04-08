freak accident

Driver killed after tire falls off pick-up truck on I-95, crashes into car: Police

The medics were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to free the victim.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Airborne tire crashes into car on I-95, kills driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has died after a tire fell off a pick-up truck on I-95, went airborne and smashed into his vehicle in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the highway between Front and Broad streets.

Police say the tire struck the median and hit the windshield of a car that was traveling southbound, trapping the driver inside.

The medics were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to free the victim.

A man in his 60s was transported to Jefferson University Hopsital where he later died.

It is unclear if the driver of the pick-up, which kept on going, realized what happened.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiai 95fatal crashfreak accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREAK ACCIDENT
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
Claim dismissed against Ocean City after beach umbrella impales woman
Stray bullet kills 24-year-old reporter in her own apartment
Officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle
TOP STORIES
Storm washes away chunk of Roosevelt Boulevard, multiple cars damaged
Phillies Opening Day 2022: Here's everything you need to know
Mother, 5-year-old son wounded by gunfire while lying in bed
Change to residency requirement for Philly police applicants
Law students react to historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Man, 78, struck by car on Broad Street
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Spotty Shower
Show More
Philly gun permit applications continue to increase amid crime wave
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Video captures shootout between Frankford gunman, police
Philly's COVID-19 mask mandate could go back into effect: Officials
Montco officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury
More TOP STORIES News