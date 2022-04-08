Driver killed after tire falls off pick-up truck on I-95, crashes into car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has died after a tire fell off a pick-up truck on I-95, went airborne and smashed into his vehicle in South Philadelphia.The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the highway between Front and Broad streets.Police say the tire struck the median and hit the windshield of a car that was traveling southbound, trapping the driver inside.The medics were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to free the victim.A man in his 60s was transported to Jefferson University Hopsital where he later died.It is unclear if the driver of the pick-up, which kept on going, realized what happened.