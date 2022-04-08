Driver killed after tire falls off pick-up truck on I-95, crashes into car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has died after a tire fell off a pick-up truck on I-95, went airborne and smashed into his vehicle in South Philadelphia.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the highway between Front and Broad streets.
Police say the tire struck the median and hit the windshield of a car that was traveling southbound, trapping the driver inside.
The medics were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to free the victim.
A man in his 60s was transported to Jefferson University Hopsital where he later died.
It is unclear if the driver of the pick-up, which kept on going, realized what happened.
