Vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash, 1 dead

The victim's identity has not been released.
1 dead in Gloucester County, NJ crash

EAST GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after an accident in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township.

At least two vehicles were involved.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle split in half.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Police are investigating what led to the fatal crash.

