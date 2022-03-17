Vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash, 1 dead

EAST GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after an accident in Gloucester County, New Jersey.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township.At least two vehicles were involved.Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle split in half.There is no word on any other injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.Police are investigating what led to the fatal crash.