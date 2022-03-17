Vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash, 1 dead

EAST GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after an accident in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township.
At least two vehicles were involved.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle split in half.
There is no word on any other injuries.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Police are investigating what led to the fatal crash.
