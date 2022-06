PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the suspect who stole a bicycle worth $100,000 in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.It happened June 11 at Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle on the 600 block of North 2nd Street.According to police, the suspect smashed the glass on a back door and took off with a military 1996 prototype bicycle.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to dial 911 or call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.