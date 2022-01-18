Victim fatally shoots suspect during attempted carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted carjacking that ended with one of the suspects being fatally shot.
Police responded to the 5800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway in Southwest Philadelphia at about 8 a.m. after three suspects attempted to carjack a victim.
Officers said the carjacking victim shot one of the suspects, a 52-year-old man, once.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police said the carjacking victim has a license to carry and was not injured.
There was no word on if the other carjacking suspects were in custody.
Tuesday's shooting in the latest in a series of similar incidents.
On Thursday, 60-year-old Oliver Neal, said he was getting out of his car in West Mount Airy when two young men approached him and demanded his keys.
Neal says one of them had a gun and pointed it six inches from his face, so Neal says he had no choice but to fire his weapon.
"He said 'give me the keys.' By then I had my hand on my weapon and saw him tighten his grip and I knew I had to shoot," Neal said. "I think he shot first but I don't know. All I know is we went back and forth. I started shooting and next thing I know, he hops across the street, drops to the ground... I just kept shooting."
Earlier last week, another driver in Fairmount described how he made the split-second decision when the 18-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at him.
"I saw the gun and I thought he was going to shoot me and take the car, so I retaliated as fast as I could. And just to see another day, I had to shoot the guy," the victim said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the department will be using targeted patrols of both uniformed and plainclothes officers in what she called "carjacking hotspots."
She said the department will also be working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to help with investigations.
