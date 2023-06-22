Pocono Raceway brings jet dryer to I-95 construction site in Philly

Around-the-clock work continued on Wednesday as Philadelphia crews work to repair the damaged section of Interstate 95.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The crews working to reopen the damaged section of I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend are getting some help from people who know all about getting things into high gear.

A group from the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County is making its way Thursday to the soon-to-reopened section of I-95 in Tacony and bringing their jet dryer with them.

The team from The Tricky Triangle says they will be on standby if needed to dry the road in order for line painting to not be delayed.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the portion of I-95 that collapsed would be reopened by the weekend due to the hard work of the crews on site and the cooperation of local, state, and federal officials.

"Thank you to all the men & women working around the clock to get I-95 reopened this weekend," the Pocono Raceway tweeted.

As for whether the highway will reopen on Saturday or Sunday, Shapiro said that was dependent on weather conditions and how quickly the asphalt can cure.

On Wednesday, Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews installed walls for the temporary lanes. Paving was underway through the night.

Workers have been steadily filling in the gap of the highway with glass aggregate, which will function as temporary lanes.

A replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials have said.

And after traffic is moving this weekend, a new timeline will begin for the permanent structure.

The estimated cost for this project is an estimated $25 million to $30 million, with the federal government pledging to cover a majority, if not all, of the cost.