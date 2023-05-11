WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Squat and press: Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 11:31AM
Squat and press: Today's Tip
EMBED <>More Videos

Shoshana has an exercise that will get your heart rate up! Give it a try today.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has an exercise that will get your heart rate up! Give it a try today.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Work your obliques, hips with with move: Today's Tip

Lateral ski jump: Today's Tip

Grab some weights and work your shoulders: Today's Tip

Squat with oblique twist: Today's Tip

An exercise that will strengthen your core: Today's Tip

Grab some hand weights and try this move: Today's Tip

A move that works your core and chest: Today's Tip

Work your arms and legs with this exercise: Today's Tip

Work multiple muscle groups with this exercise: Today's Tip

A move to work your legs and shoulders: Today's Tip

An exercise that will work your core: Today's Tip

A move that will energize your whole body: Today's Tip

Sculpt your arms with this move: Today's Tip

Feel the burn with this move - and a dish towel: Today's Tip

Grab a towel and try this plank

Plie squat with shoulder press - Today's Tip

Cross-legged abs - Today's Tip

Pull, press, extend - Today's Tip

Squeeze and lift - Today's Tip

Chair Tricep Dips - Today's Tip

Wall push-ups - Today's Tip

Curtsy with a press - Today's Tip

Leg circles - Today's Tip

Side-leg crunches - Today's Tip

Game-changing presses: Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW