11-year-old, 12-year-old caused $60K in damage to Philadelphia school buses: Police

🚌 School buses vandalized:



The School District of Philadelphia is left with $60,000 worth of damages to some of their buses.



Police say they took an 11-year-old and 12-year-old into custody after they were observed intentionally damaging the buses. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Lc47u3Aq9z — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) March 22, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two boys were taken into custody after police say they caused about $60,000 worth of damage to property belonging to the School District of Philadelphia.According to police, the 11-year-old and 12-year-old boys were found at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road.Both boys were seen intentionally damaging equipment and school buses, police said. The boys were not permitted to be on the grounds owned by the school district.Authorities said the pair caused about $60,000 worth of damage.The investigation is ongoing.