11-year-old, 12-year-old caused $60K in damage to Philadelphia school buses: Police

Both boys were seen intentionally damaging equipment and buses, police said.
By
Raw video: Boys cause $60K in damage to Philly school buses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two boys were taken into custody after police say they caused about $60,000 worth of damage to property belonging to the School District of Philadelphia.

According to police, the 11-year-old and 12-year-old boys were found at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road.



Both boys were seen intentionally damaging equipment and school buses, police said. The boys were not permitted to be on the grounds owned by the school district.

Authorities said the pair caused about $60,000 worth of damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

