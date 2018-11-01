Employee, customer seriously hurt after truck hits NJ market
A tractor-trailer slammed into an Ocean County, New Jersey market on Thursday leaving four people injured.
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
NFL Week 9 predictions: Upset alert for two top NFC teams, another loss for the Cowboys
Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man who fled to Mexico with teen takes plea deal
New DNA technology may help solve 40-year-old cold case
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe
Phoenixville masseur charged with indecent assault
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High
Cleanup effort targets drug-ravaged Kensington section
Students transform school into Hogwarts to surprise classmate fighting rare disease

Pennsylvania school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

Woman shot, killed in front of family inside parked car on Halloween

U.S. & World
Trump claims crackdown coming on asylum seekers, says troops could fire on migrants
Trump offers State Department spokeswoman UN ambassador role
Detectives begin 'unraveling' mystery of sisters found dead, bound in Hudson River
7-year-old boy killed at Pennsylvania school bus stop by hit-and-run driver: Police
Dallas police searching for armed serial rapist targeting apartment complexes
Google employees walk out to protest handling of sexual misconduct allegations
Sheriff's deputy, 23, dies after being trapped in floodwaters
New Trump ad featuring Mexican cop-killer slammed as 'racist,' 'divisive' by experts
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at bus stop: Police
Trump defends military presence on border and says 'I do try' to tell the truth
Go inside Philadelphia's Mutter Museum
Go behind the bars of Eastern State Penitentiary
Welcome to New York's creepy Evolution Store
Is Swan Oyster Depot worth the wait?
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Adam Joseph's Fall Adventures in Lansdale, Pa.
What's the Deal: Grocery store prices
School transforms into Hogwarts to surprise boy fighting rare disease
104-year-old piano teacher inspiring students at Curtis
Plank-squat combo - Today's Fitness Tip
WATCH: Custom wheelchair costume gives 9-year-old a memorable Halloween
Weekend Action: Veterans Day Parade, Apple Festival and more on tap
Action News Troubleshooters: Fridge on the Fritz
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Roasted Radicchio
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Tips for a fun and safe Halloween night for the whole family
Cecily Tynan visits with the vampire bats at the Philadelphia Zoo
Fun night of trick or treating around the Delaware Valley
Study shows haunted attractions can boost mood, decrease stress
What's the Deal: Best items to buy in November
Boy, 10, donates his hair to aunt fighting cancer
Ariana Grande bringing 'Sweetener' tour to Philadelphia
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
Beyonce dresses as 'Phoni' Braxton
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Students show Halloween spirit with parade in Southampton
