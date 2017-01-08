Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
A motorist is hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was struck by a 50 lb. dumbbell that came crashing through the windshield of his vehicle while he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.
weather
AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds, Bitter Cold Today
entertainment
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Mother and boyfriend charged in Abington teen's murder
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting suspect appears in court
Court facilities in Trenton closed due to water main break
Repairs continue at Kensington sinkhole site
Streep takes on Trump while accepting Golden Globe award
Woodhaven Rd. back open after SEPTA bus overturns
Show More
Water main break closes South Jersey school
Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
Court hearing for dad of Brendan Creato today
Ex-Penn professor convicted in wife's death is freed
South Jersey native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
More News
Watch Live
LIVE VIDEO: Action News Online
 Watch Live
UPDATES and REPLAYS: 10am, 3pm, 9pm and Breaking News
LIVE: Breaking News coverage from Action News
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
Top Videos
Action News Update
Woodhaven Rd. back open after SEPTA bus overturns
Water main break closes South Jersey school
U.S. & World
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
Show More
Reactions to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Speech
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Golden Globe Awards winners
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
The Limited closes all 250 stores nationwide
Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested at Pittsburgh bar, accused of assaulting doorman
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
#6abcAction photos of the snow
Shelter Me: Rancho Relaxo
Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events
Show More
Local college hoops player mixes business, basketball for winning combo
Winter weather a welcome sight for local skiiers
Man uses 'Megaformer' to lose nearly 40 pounds
Mom of quadruplets hides in pantry to catch a break
VIDEO: Cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Habitat for Humanity seeks helping hands in New Castle County
Jaworski: I would not bring DeSean Jackson back
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
Sports Flash: What positions should Eagles prioritize in free agency, draft?
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Parents marry at hospital to honor premature son
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
The Playhouse on Rodney Square: Cinderella Ticket Sweepstakes
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
THON 2017: Share with #6abcFTK
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes Sponsored Fios by Verizon
Show More
Art of Aging
The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
Broadway in Wilmington: The Playhouse Experience
6abc.com Webmobile
Action News Outdoor Adventures, brought to you by Toyota
6abc Community Newsletter Sign Up
HealthCheck sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
6abc Loves the Arts
NOW OPEN: 6abc Store - shop for the latest station swag!
PA Lottery Results
Show Fewer