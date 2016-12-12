  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
6abc School Closings and Delays
See the latest school closings, delays and early dismissals sent to Action News and 6abc.com.
AccuWeather: Light Snow Overnight
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Hundreds protest travel ban at Philadelphia International Airport
Gov. Tom Wolf condemns Trump travel ban
2 sisters killed in DUI hit-and-run in Oxford Circle
Mayor: All immigrants detained in Philadelphia released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Homeland Security: President's executive order affects minor portion of travelers
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Bannon Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Syria refugees see dream of better life crushed by Trump ban
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid
Firefighter suffers injury in Upper Chichester
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
LIVE VIDEO: Action News Online
UPDATES and REPLAYS: 10am, 3pm, 9pm and Breaking News
LIVE VIDEO: Breaking News Coverage
View the ABC network live or on demand.
2017 Philadelphia Auto Show + TWEETSTAKES Ticket Giveaway
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
2 sisters killed in DUI hit-and-run in Oxford Circle
SEPTA makes more changes to Regional Rail schedules
2 Syrian families detained at PHL, then put on flight back home
U.S. & World
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Spars With Leading Republican Senators Critical of Travel Ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, but Overall Ban Remains
Gates: 'Big Mistake' by Trump to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
Iraq War Vet Congressman: Americans See That Trump's Order Is Really 'a Muslim Ban'
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
Koch Brothers' Network Says Trump Immigration Ban Likely 'Counterproductive'
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
ACCUWEATHER
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Auto Show 2017
Bieber gets checked into boards by fmr. Flyers captain
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
When Mary Tyler Moore helped save the Pennsylvania Ballet
6abc Loves the Arts: Opera Philadelphia - Tancredi
Mom, dad, baby daughter, all share same birthday
Serena Williams wins record 23rd major, beats sister Venus
Shelter Me: Harley's Haven Rescue
Key Till witness gave false testimony, historian says
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
NJ man shares battle with depression to help young adults
President Trumps first week
South Jersey chef serving up deep fried 'zoagies'
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Sports Flash: Can playoffs be reality for Sixers this season?
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
Grandson discovers sweet video
Dylan, Muse, among headliners for Firefly Music Festival
Va. man donates kidney to wife on 20th anniversary
Texas boy hears for the first time
Poles topple mysteriously down California highway
Minnesota family builds snow-stegosaurus
Study: Dogs love reggae music
This limited-edition Tostitos bag could prevent drunk driving
Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2017'
2017 Philadelphia Auto Show + TWEETSTAKES Ticket Giveaway
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
TGIT on ABC; Sponsored by Cadillac
Camelback Resort Favorite "Snowtograph" Sweepstakes
Philadelphia Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
The Playhouse on Rodney Square: Cinderella Ticket Sweepstakes
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
THON 2017: Share with #6abcFTK
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes Sponsored Fios by Verizon
Art of Aging
The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
Broadway in Wilmington: The Playhouse Experience
6abc.com Webmobile
Action News Outdoor Adventures, brought to you by Toyota
6abc Community Newsletter Sign Up
HealthCheck sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
6abc Loves the Arts
NOW OPEN: 6abc Store - shop for the latest station swag!
PA Lottery Results
Show Fewer