Syrian family denied entry to US at PHL set to return, lawyers say
Action News has learned a Syrian family who was forced to go back last weekend, after President Donald Trump's travel ban went into effect, is coming back our area Monday.
weather
AccuWeather: Clouds And Sun
news
Demonstrators march against travel ban in Center City (PHOTOS)
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Funeral services set for fallen Del. corrections officer
Man charged in murder of NY jogger Karina Vetrano
Matt Ryan and more: Locals to root for in Super Bowl LI
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
Pence Defends Trump 'Speaking His Mind' on Federal Judge
Man reportedly stole cash from Girl Scout in Center City
Show More
Woman, 81, rescued from Deptford house fire
Shooting death of woman in Powelton under investigation
Crime Fighters: Who killed Javier Conde?
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
Australian PM: I Have a 'Very Frank Relationship' With Trump
More News
Watch Live
LIVE VIDEO: Action News Online
 Watch Live
UPDATES and REPLAYS: 10am, 3pm, 9pm and Breaking News
LIVE VIDEO: Breaking news coverage
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Tri State Toyota Dealers Red Carpet Virtual Viewing Party Sweepstakes
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
Philadelphia Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
Top Videos
Demonstrators march against travel ban in Center City (PHOTOS)
Man reportedly stole cash from Girl Scout in Center City
Shooting death of woman in Powelton under investigation
U.S. & World
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
Democratic Senator: 'Everything Depends' on How Trump's Supreme Court Pick 'Answers the Questions'
Trump Asks 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Show More
GOP Sen. Sasse Doesn't 'Understand' Trump on Putin or 'So-Called Judges'
VP Pence Responds on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of 'Repeal and Replace'
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
VP Mike Pence Did Not Ask Supreme Court Nominee About Roe V. Wade
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Toddler explains why she loves Adam Joseph
Romantic SEPTA story could win you prizes
Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only in 2017
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners
5 Super Bowl food and wine pairings
Shelter Me: City of Elderly Love
Sports Flash: Should Embiid participate in All-Star events?
Kobe Buffalomeat recruited by Illinois State football
Whole Foods introduces Produce Butcher at new market
Freebie Friday: Museum admissions, workouts, Chinese New Year
Woman holds contest to give away farm
Show More
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts until Feb. 28
2-ton Target cement ball rolls through NJ parking lot
Prosecutor: More victims, perpetrators possible in rape ring
LISTEN: Exchange between inmate, negotiator in Del. prison hostage situation
Dog found in trash bag finds forever home
Kansas man wins Super Bowl tickets for life
Baby born in Ca. post office parking lot
24 rattlesnakes pulled from Texas home
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
Women and Heart Disease 2017
Tri State Toyota Dealers Red Carpet Virtual Viewing Party Sweepstakes
6abc Video Chat with Main Line Health
The Honest & Simple™ Sweepstakes
Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2017'
Show More
Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2017'
2017 Philadelphia Auto Show Underway
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
TGIT on ABC; Sponsored by Cadillac
Camelback Resort Favorite "Snowtograph" Sweepstakes
Philadelphia Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
The Playhouse on Rodney Square: Riverdance Ticket Sweepstakes
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
THON 2017: Share with #6abcFTK
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes Sponsored Fios by Verizon
Art of Aging
The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
Broadway in Wilmington: The Playhouse Experience
6abc.com Webmobile
Action News Outdoor Adventures, brought to you by Toyota
6abc Community Newsletter Sign Up
HealthCheck sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
6abc Loves the Arts
NOW OPEN: 6abc Store - shop for the latest station swag!
PA Lottery Results
Show Fewer