Hostage situation at Del. state prison in Smyrna
Authorities say a hostage situation is underway at the Delaware state correctional facility in Smyrna.
LIVE VIDEO: Chopper 6 over prison hostage situation in Del.
Police: 2 arrests after student brings gun to Upper Darby H.S.
Pregnant stabbing suspect sought after Strawberry Mansion attack
Berks County parents charged in toddler's pneumonia death
President Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on nominee
National security adviser puts Iran 'on notice'
Police chase suspects after witnessing abduction
Philly students to see 'Hidden Figures' thanks to $13K donation
Doctor blocked from returning to US sues Trump
Registration opens today for Broad Street Run
Suspect captured after bus stop robberies in West Philly
Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's 9/11 words over Trump order
Action News Update
Suspect captured after bus stop robberies in West Philly
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman to Remain in Custody
High Drama on Capitol Hill in Trump Nominee Hearings
Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison
What Unearthed Radio Recordings Tell Us About Steve Bannon's Worldview
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Kids Health Matters: Spring sports
Florida woman says iPhone exploded while she slept
Baby on-board during L.A. police chase
Tom Brady gets emotional answering 7-year-old's question
Take a 360 ride on a massive model train set in NJ
Cat stuck in tree for 3 days rescued in Delco
LeBron James rips Charles Barkley: You're the NBA bad boy, not me
See the final trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'
New Jersey Sen. Booker to speak at Penn commencement
Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018
Check out this giant 20-foot snowman
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
Today's Tip: Tightening thighs and the derriere
3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster dog show pack
Ohio teen gets to fulfill shocking bucket list wish
Minnesota man creates Jabba the Hutt snow figure
Ben Affleck is not directing Batman, but will produce, star
Experts weigh in: 3 meals vs. more smaller meals
Flu continues to wreak havoc, look out for symptoms
Merging 4 agencies seen as way to cut red tape, not programs
What's the Deal: Philly's top 5 booming neighborhoods
Dentist legally changes name to keep practice on top
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
