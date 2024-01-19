PennDOT, NJDOT implement reduced speed limits, vehicle restrictions on area roadways amid snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to the winter storm, transportation officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have issued speed and travel restrictions on some major roadways.
In Pennsylvania, PennDOT officials are urging motorists are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but for those who must travel, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph in the PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill on the following highways:
Additionally, there are also vehicle limits along all major roadways.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, vehicles prohibited under Tier 1 are not permitted, as well as:
Commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane on roads with speed restrictions.
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has also issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey, which started at 3 a.m., Friday, January 19, due to the storm.
Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike are also reduced to 45 mph.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:
I-287 (entire length)
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order), empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, motorcycles.
This restriction does not apply to: The New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway.