PennDOT, NJDOT implement reduced speed limits, vehicle restrictions on area roadways amid snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to the winter storm, transportation officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have issued speed and travel restrictions on some major roadways.

In Pennsylvania, PennDOT officials are urging motorists are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but for those who must travel, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph in the PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill on the following highways:

I-78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;

I-80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

I-81 in Schuylkill County;

I-380 in Monroe County;

Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties;

U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

U.S. Routes 1 and 422; and

State Routes 63 and 309

Additionally, there are also vehicle limits along all major roadways.

Tier 1:

I-80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

Motorcycles.

Tier 2:

I-78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;

I-81 in Schuylkill County;

I-176 in Berks County;

Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.

U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, vehicles prohibited under Tier 1 are not permitted, as well as:

Commercial vehicles towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

All loaded or unloaded school buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches regardless of the availability of chains or ATDs.

Commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane on roads with speed restrictions.

New Jersey Travel Restrictions

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has also issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey, which started at 3 a.m., Friday, January 19, due to the storm.

Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike are also reduced to 45 mph.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-76 from PA Turnpike to New Jersey

I-95, entire length

I-476, PA Turnpike to I-95

I-78 (entire length)

I-80 (entire length)

I-195 (entire length)

I-280 (entire length)

I-287 (entire length)

I-295 (entire length)

I-676 (entire length)

NJ Route 440 (both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287)

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order), empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, motorcycles.

This restriction does not apply to: The New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway.

